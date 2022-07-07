St. Clair College Athletic Association sells Fratmen football team to college

The St. Clair College Saints Student Athletic Association has announced they will sell the St. Clair College Fratmen football team to the college.

The SSAA is a separate entity from St. Clair College.

Moving forward, the team's name will be the St. Clair College Saints, and it will continue to compete in the Ontario Football Conference this fall.

The St. Clair Fratmen football team had its first season in the fall of 2021, playing in the Ontario Football Conference.

"What's happened in the off-season is we've had a tremendous increase from across Ontario, and Canada for that matter, in the number of student athletes who were interested in being a varsity athlete at St. Clair," says Ron Seguin, Vice President of Student Services at St. Clair College .

Seguin says he is proud to be a part of the college while this step is made.

"To be the first Ontario College to fully implement varsity football into it's offerings is very important to us. We built a stadium sufficient to attract athletes, to attract the community."

Seguin says the turnaround for the college's ownership happened faster than the team was expecting.

"We always thought we would get to this point, we just didn't quite think it would be this quickly, but for that reason and to be more inclusive in our varsity department, the suggestion actually came from the students and here we are."

The St. Clair College Saints football team has started practicing and will open their season on Saturday, August 13 at 7 p.m. at Acumen Stadium on the South Campus.