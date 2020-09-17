St. Clair College Breaks Ground on $23-Million Building

Construction is underway at St. Clair College's south Windsor campus.

A ground breaking ceremony was held on Wednesday for the new $23-million Zekelman Centre of Business and Information Technology building.

The 40,000 square foot site will be located on the southwest wing of the campus.

It will include classrooms, student study areas, meeting rooms and offices for faculty.

The building will also feature a large auditorium and Canada's first Esports Arena.

Photo courtesy: St. Clair College

College President Patti France says "This Centre will give our students the resources to study in a space that provides them with vast opportunities to learn and grow."

The plans were first approved by the province last year.

The college says funding for the project will come from the college, student fees, the school's Alumni Association and the Zekelman family.

France adds "We are honoured to have the support of the Zekelman family. The business acumen Barry Zekelman brings to the table is immeasurable and our students are fortunate to be able to attend an institution that continues to raise the bar in post-secondary education."