St. Clair College calling on province to invest in students 

Ontario's colleges are calling on the province to immediately lift the five-year-long tuition freeze that was implemented in 2019.

Colleges Ontario says it would like the province to allow for a five per cent tuition increase for next September, including a 10 per cent increase in operating grants and the lifting of a cap on "high-demand" programs to allow for more student enrolment.

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, John Fairley, Vice President, College Communications & Community Relations at St. Clair College says the colleges funding levels have been frozen with both tuition and what they get from the province.

He says there's a gap in funding from what colleges receive over universities.

"So it's a difficult conversation because no one wants any increases to go up. Everyone's trying to pay more in their daily budgets and their households, but when you hear about a college or university getting increases, they think 'oh what are you going to do with the increases?' And I think we're just trying to keep up and make sure it's the best education we can for students."

He says when it comes to cutting costs at the request of the province, the says the college is fairly lean in its budget.

"We have a full review that we do and what we're spending our money on. And again we're not doing this in isolation because everything in budget's go to the province. They know what we're doing, what we're spending money on. Whether it's parking, whether it's roads. And those things aren't really popular but you have to talk about."

Fairley says the college wants to be able to introduce new programs and this is a matter of being state of the art.

"When you look at how many of the apprentices come out of the Ontario colleges, they have to learn on the best equipment and it's the investment. And every year, budget, which we'll be doing in a little while, will have from every department in the college saying look 'we need this, we'd love this, we need this equipment to be state of the art'."

Last week, a government-commissioned report completed by an independent panel recommended ending the tuition freeze and increasing per-student funding to Ontario's universities and colleges.

