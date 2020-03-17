St. Clair College Campuses Remain Open While Employees Sent Home

St. Clair College is taking additional steps to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

Starting end of day Tuesday, the college is implementing a work from home strategy for all employees with the exception of critical operations until at least April 3.

According to Vice President of College Communications, John Fairley, campuses will remain open and accessible for students who need to use computer labs.

Fairley says student services like financial aid and counselling will continue virtually, by telephone or by appointment only.

The college has already suspended on-campus labs and clinics and moved to online lectures until April 17.