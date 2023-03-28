St. Clair College campuses to conduct 'active attacker' scenarios

St. Clair College will be conducting three emergency communication scenarios on an active attacker for students and staff at all campuses.

Starting at the Downtown Campus at 201 Riverside Drive West, at 10:15 a.m. students and staff will receive a notification on the Alertus emergency communication app, as well as a message over a PA system.

This is a communication exercise only and no one is expected to run, hide or fight during this exercise.

All students, staff, and geographical neighbours to the campuses are aware of this exercise taking place.

John Fairley, Vice President of St. Clair College, says students and staff should prepare for active attacker situations the same as fire drills, or tornado drills.

"With everything going on in the world, and what happening in the United States and Canada, we wanted to cover the active attacker scenario. What will happen is in a communication scenario there are no actors, there's no police presence. It's just something that we've worked on for a months to get ready."

He says it's about ensuring everyone has the correct information for possible situations.

"With this it's interactive with our students and staff, and again just keeping it as top of mind, different things will be happening, discussions, brochures being passed out, a video being shown. And again it's being ready when we need to be ready."

Fairley adds that those surrounding the schools are aware of the scenario as well.

"Just a reminder and things that happen, we wanted to be prepared. We've taken the time and communicated to our neighbours, and all of our campuses, just to let them know our schools around us, churches around us, just letting them know there's no anxiousness."

Students and staff will be asked to watch an Active Attacker video produced by the College, and will receive an Emergency Preparedness brochure.

Test scenarios will also take place at the South Campus on April 6 at 10:15 a.m., and the Chatham Campus on April 13 at 2:15 p.m.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi