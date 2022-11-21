St. Clair College Christmas show hits the stage for 16th year

Tickets are now on sale for St. Clair College's annual Christmas show.

This will be the 16th year of the production which is performed by the St. Clair College Music Theatre Performance Program.

This year's show, entitled Season's Greetings, is an original project directed by Katherine Kaszas, with choreography by Kristyn Wiklanski and Melissa Williams and a live onstage orchestra directed by Michael Karloff.

Season's Greetings' story takes place in the postwar 1940s era and will feature over 20 songs and dances ranging from jazz, waltz, jive and tango.

Musical Director for the St. Clair Christmas show Michael Karloff says he is thrilled with the 1940's theme.

"The 1940s for me is a just great era for big band music, I'm a jazz pianist myself and I love working with big bands. I'll have a big band working on stage with me, I've hired wonderful local musicians and assembled a great 1940's style big band on stage."

Karloff says this will appeal to people of all ages.

"This is a great show to bring your kids to and for older people who might have remembered some of this music or had a taste for the 1940s big band music."

He says the concert will feature a wide variety of Christmas music from different eras.

"You will hear some classic Christmas songs that you maybe know from that era but also some Christmas songs you might not hear very often. You will also hear some songs that aren't necessarily Christmas songs but they are songs of that era and we will often change the lyrics to be more Christmas lyrics in a clever way."

Performances go from December 9 to 16 at the Chrysler Theatre at 7:30 p.m.

A matinee performance will be held on December 17 at 2 p.m.

Tickets are $20 per person and $10 for students and children.

To buy tickets go to the Chrysler theatre website.