St. Clair College Creates Graduation Video for Class of 2020

St. Clair College has recognized its Class of 2020.

Vice President of Communications and Community Relations John Fairley says the college has created a graduation video that scrolls through the names of the 3,000 plus grads.

"For those that live in town or out of town, they'll be able to screen shot, see their name in the school and in the program that they graduated in," says Fairley. "So we try and just be a little more personal and official."

He says the college had to get creative.

"Instead of just doing a big Zoom call or something that everyone can come on in and if you are there in town or happen to be there and not have something going," says Fairley. "We decided that what we're doing is, in the YouTube video, that we're literally going to scrolls everyone's name who graduated."

The video replaces the 53rd annual Convocation Ceremonies and includes remarks from college president Patti France, provincial minister Ross Romano and Alumni Association President Andrew Rowberry.

The video can be found on the college's website or YouTube page.