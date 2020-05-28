St. Clair College Cross Country Loading Up

The St. Clair College Cross Country team is loading up their roster again in preparation for the 2020 season with the help of four local standout additions to the program.

The Saints Women's team finished 10th at the CCAA Nationals last fall but will be strengthened by the presence of Vincent Massey product Samantha Marchenkowsky. While at Massey Machenkowsky starred in Cross Country as well as Track and Field helping the Mustangs to consecutive WECSSAA team titles to go with a SWOSSAA Championship in 2018. She was also the Massey Junior Track MVP and a WECSSAA Midget All-Star selection in 2017.

The Saints Men's team is coming off a National Silver Medal last fall following their Canadian Collegiate Championship in 2018 and will be further reinforced with the insertion of Jacob Fitzpatrick (Tecumseh Vista Academy), Gary McGuinness (Vincent Massey) and Ethan Power (Vincent Massey).

Fitzpatrick finished 7th at the WECSSAA Cross Country Championship last fall helping the Vortex to 2nd place in the team overall standings.

McGuinness helped Massey to a WECSSAA team championship in 2019 with a 5th place finish and will be enrolled in the Power Engineering Technology program.

Power also had some excellent success at Massey in his high school career and is hoping to continue that at St. Clair. Power won a Juniors Boys team OFSAA Cross Country Silver Medal as well as Senior Boys OFSAA crown with Massey and rounds out a very strong academic recruiting class for the Saints.

with files from St. Clair College Athletic Coordinator Ted Beale