St. Clair College Delays Start of Fall Semester

The start of the fall semester at St. Clair College will be delayed for two weeks.

The college has announced on its website, the semester will now start on Monday September 21 and will run for 13 weeks.

It was suppose to start on Tuesday September 8, following the Labour Day holiday.

The college says the move will allow staff enough time to prepare for the possibility of a blended delivery system of both online and in-person classes and labs.

In the online statement, College President Patti France says "the College is attempting to arrange a certain degree of on-campus, in-person attendance for students during the Fall semester, “if only for the labs, workshops and clinics associated with those courses that require it.”

The college say there are a few programs that will still start on September 8.

Courses for the spring semester are being done online due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The spring semester started on May 19.

