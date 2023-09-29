St. Clair College enrolment hits record high

St. Clair College is reporting another year of record enrolment.

The college is reporting what's referred to as 'Day 10 numbers'.

That's the total enrolment after the first 10 days on campus.

The college is reporting 16,138 students. Among those numbers, there are 5,269 international students.

The numbers include students at the Windsor, Chatham and Toronto Campuses.

Patti France, St. Clair College President, says it's very busy.

"We're really excited. It's busy, this year, halls are booming, classrooms are busy and we just added additional space and capacity."

France says there's a nice mix of domestic and international students and at this point the college isn't really looking for additional growth.

"At this point, we're pretty much at a very comfortable spot when it comes to enrolment. So now it's about sustainability. It's about quality education, quality service, academic excellence. And just continuing the great work that our staff are doing."

Classes at St. Clair College began on September 5.