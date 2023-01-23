St. Clair College 'extremely pleased' with Learn and Stay grant news

St. Clair College is excited about last week's announcement from the provincial government regarding the Learn and Stay grant.

Premier Doug Ford announced on Friday that the grant, which was originally created in March 2022 for students who enrol in nursing programs, would also include paramedic and medical laboratory technologist programs in certain communities.

The government has committed $61 million over the next three years for the Learn and Stay grant.

Three programs at the college have been identified as benefiting from the announcement: the nursing degree program that's offered in collaboration with the University of Windsor, as well as the practical nursing program, and the medical laboratory science program.

Michael Silvaggi, the Vice President of Academic & Registrar, says it's wonderful news for the college, community and community partners.

Over the last few years the college has been meeting with Windsor Regional Hospital, Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare, and Erie Shores to see how they could help ease some of the staffing crunch.

"That students who enrol in these programs have an opportunity to apply for a grant and receive tuition assistance, textbook assistance and so fourth, for as long as they make a commitment upon graduation to working within the community. I think this is a win-win for everyone involved," he said.

Silvaggi says one the college's founding pillars has been in nursing and health science.

Without the assistance of community partners like the local hospitals he says they wouldn't be able to offer the programs they have in those fields.

"That community piece is still extremely important to us, and it's really what drives us on a day to day basis," he continued. "We want to have an impact, we believe we have an impact in our community, so that community piece is music to our ears."

From coast to coast, there's been a huge need for additional healthcare workers across many different fields over the last few years.

Given that need, Silvaggi says it's a timely announcement given that they have hundreds of students within their programs that are going to be eligible for these grants.

"This is just another step forward in breaking down barriers and allowing those the opportunity to study in a vocation that's going to improve and help needs in our hospitals. There are some human resource pressures that are happening, this just is an attempt to fulfill those needs and fill that gap," he said.

Silvaggi says for the three eligible programs, which are high volume from an admissions perspective, they could see up to 900 students benefit over the next few years.

Learn and Stay grant applications for the 2023-24 academic year open this spring.