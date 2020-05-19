St. Clair College Goes Online for Spring Semester due to COVID-19

The spring semester at St. Clair College in Windsor and Chatham begins Tuesday.

Due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, college spokesperson John Fairley, says courses will be taken online after online learning was used to finish the winter semester.

The University of Windsor announced on Friday that it will deliver courses online, including final exams, for the fall semester.

Fairley believes it's a little too soon for the college to make a decision for September.

"Right now we're looking at a systematic approach for the fall of what September looks like, dealing with Colleges Ontario, looking at all possibilities, working with the public health board and again doing our due diligence to see what is the right approach for what we're doing," he says.

Fairley says the college will give students enough time to know about its plans for the fall semester.

"To force us to make a decision right now, to say it, we aren't there right now," he says.

Fairley adds that the college is also working with the Ministry of Colleges and Universities on the next steps.