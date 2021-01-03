St. Clair College Has Strong 2020 Despite COVID-19: France

St. Clair College has been learning how to survive under the new normal.

It took every staff member and student, but President Patti France says 2020 was a productive year.

France says the college didn't rule out the possibility enrolment would take a huge hit due to COVID-19.

"In the end I think our reputation and the quality of our education led to an increase in enrolment this year," she says. "Even in the midst of this pandemic it's quite a rarity for the post-secondary as a whole within Ontario. I think that's a huge win for us."

When students return to on campus learning, France says they'll have some new amenities to enjoy.

"Our Sports Park, which we were able to do even in the middle of the pandemic and launch the academic tower to house the expansion of the school of business, information and technology," says France. "Although there's been delays, we've also started the construction at our new residence for Windsor."

France says the pandemic brought out the best in staff and students in 2020.

"There's been all sorts of obstacles, but at the end of the day I think we all tried to be flexible and also to be kind and understanding from a multitude of perspectives," she added.

France says everyone on campus was able to adjust and it allowed the school to graduate "several thousand" students.

Remote learning will continue in the New Year, but France is hopeful in-person learning will resume in the fall of 2021.

— with files from AM800's Rob Hindi