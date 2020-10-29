St. Clair College Holding Virtual Fall Convocation Ceremonies

St. Clair College will hold its fall convocation ceremonies today.

Due to restrictions around the COVID-19 pandemic, the college will hold seven fall virtual convocation ceremonies for graduates in Windsor and Chatham.

Associate Vice President, Student Services Mike Silvaggi says the college has tried its best to replicate the virtual ceremony to an in-person event.

He says the students have worked hard to receive their diploma or certificate.

"We do our best to at least imitate and give the student an opportunity to hear their name, get it officially recorded in the St. Clair College books and in some cases that is the ultimate completion," says Silvaggi.

(AM800 file photo)

He says the ceremonies feature a number of guest speakers including Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

"We do replicate some of our traditional formats," says Silvaggi. "There will be the piper. There will be an O Canada, trying to replicate what we would do in person. We will have a lot of video guest speakers. We have some very important messages from of course our president Patti France.

He says graduating students deserve a convocation ceremony.

"We're trying to ensure that students have that experience and it's well deserving," says Silvaggi. "They've worked hard and this is the least we can do."

The convocation ceremonies are for Academic Studies Chatham, Community Studies, Engineering Technologies, Apprenticeship and Skilled Trades, Health Sciences & Nursing, Media Art & Design, Business and Information Technology and Ace Acumen Academy.

The college will honour 2,400 students during Thursday's ceremony.

The ceremonies begin at 3 p.m.