St. Clair College will hold its 55th convocation ceremonies this week.

The first of seven sessions goes Tuesday at the WFCU Centre at 10:30am and then at 2:30pm.

Ceremonies will be held in Chatham at the Capitol Theatre Thursday afternoon at 2.

Graduation ceremonies are also scheduled for the Toronto students in three sessions October 19th at the Meridian Arts Centre.

In all, 2,800 students will be graduating from St. Clair.