St. Clair College hosting OCAA Men's Basketball Final Eight Championship

St. Clair College has been chosen to host the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Men's Basketball Provincial Championships for the first time in 43 years.

The tournament will begin on Friday and go until March 5 at the SportsPlex.

The championship event will feature seven schools from across the province that qualified for the tournament.

Ted Beale, Athletic Coordinator for St. Clair College says they're really excited and have been preparing for months.

"It's going to be the crown jewel of our hosting over the last few years. There hasn't been an opportunity for St. Clair College to host the Men's Basketball Provincial Championships since 1980. So, we're really excited about it and the squad is really ready to go."

He says there is a lot of talent on the Saints team.

"It certainly is an exciting group of young men, and some talented athletes and some student athletes who have been around the campus for a number of years and some fine individuals who have come on just this season to help support the group. Lots of experience and lots of talent."

Beale adds that this is the biggest championship since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Those dark years where we weren't able to bring as many people onto the campus, and taking our events, obviously we're really excited. This is probably our biggest championship since the turn of the pandemic and ultimately this is a great thing for not only the campus but all the individuals who want to help support the event in various ways."

St. Clair will face Conestoga College on Friday at 8 p.m. which follows three other quarterfinal round games earlier in the day.

St. Clair's spot is reserved for the quarterfinals automatically due to host entry.

The Saints are riding a nine-game win streak and are currently ranked fourth in Canada and second in Ontario.

Their 15 regular season wins is tied for third most in 55 years of St. Clair Men's Basketball play and they are in search of their first OCAA gold medal since the inaugural year of the conference in 1967-68.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi