St. Clair College Mandating Vaccines on Campus

St Clair College has announced it will mandate COVID-19 vaccines on campus.

A statement released Monday morning reads "Following consultations with local and provincial public health experts, St. Clair College will require staff, faculty, students, contractors and campus visitors to be fully vaccinated this Fall."

According to the statement, the expectation is for staff and students to have received their first dose of a Health Canada or World Health Organization approved COVID-19 vaccine prior to the start of classes which commence on September 7, 2021. Staff and students will also be required to receive their second dose of the vaccine within the required minimum period and provide proof that they have done so.

This decision follows an earlier announcement requiring vaccinations of students living in residence and for varsity athletes, as well as associated staff.

Individuals who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons or other grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code can request an accommodation and they will be required to voluntarily disclose their status. Those with exemptions or who do not wish to disclose will be required to undergo rapid testing twice a week. Anyone with a positive test result will require a PCR test to confirm their results of the rapid test and self-isolate at home pending results.

St. Clair College will offer vaccines through the following avenues: