St. Clair College men's and women's basketball teams face Lambton at home

The St. Clair College basketball teams will play host to Sarnia for a doubleheader tonight.

Lambton College will face off against the women and men's basketball teams at the SportsPlex this evening.

The St. Clair women are undefeated this season, 6-0, and are the top-rated team in the Ontario Colleges Athletic Association, and are in sixth in the Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association, while Lambton is 6-1 and is ranked third in the OCAA, and 15th in the CCAA.

St. Clair is the top scoring team in the OCAA at 76 points per game.

And although the men faced their first loss of the season last weekend, St. Clair is 5-1 and remains the top ranked school in the OCAA, but fell to sixth nationally. The Lambton men's team is 4-3, and is the eighth rated team in the province.

The men's team still put up the most OCAA points at 99.2 per contest.

Tip-off for the women's game goes at 6 p.m., followed by the men at 8 p.m.