St. Clair College names Michael Silvaggi as 7th President

The St. Clair College Board of Governors has chosen a new President.

The board has unanimously approved Michael Silvaggi as its 7th President and he will officially assume his new role on June 1, 2024.

He started as a Clerk in the Accounts Payable Department in November 2000, and progressed through various roles.

Over the years, he has held positions within the College, including Associate Registrar and Associate Vice President, Student Services and Registrar.

In April 2022, Silvaggi was appointed Vice President of Academic and Registrar.

He firmly believes in community engagement and has actively supported local elementary and secondary schools through leadership and service. Currently he is serving as a Board of Governor member at Assumption University and a member of the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board's Parent Involvement Committee.

Silvaggi will be taking over the role from current President, Patti France, who announced in August 2022 that she would not be renewing her contract with the school when it expires in August 2024.

St. Clair College educates over 16,000 full-time students on Windsor, Chatham, and the GTA campuses, with over 130,000 alumni.