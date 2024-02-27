St. Clair College 'pleased' with $1.3-billion in new funding for colleges and universities

The Vice President of College Communications and Community Relations at St. Clair College says while they aren't sure on an exact number, they are pleased the province is putting forward new funding for colleges and universities.

John Fairley reacted to the announcement made by the Ontario government on Monday where they've introduced nearly $1.3-billion in new funding to stabilize the schools.

$903-million will go towards a new Postsecondary Education Sustainability Fund starting in 2024-25, $167-million in additional funding for capital repairs and equipment, $100-million in 2023-24 to support STEM program costs, among many other areas.

Despite the funding, the province announced they will keep the tuition freeze, which was put in place in 2019, in place for at least three more years to keep costs down for students and parents.

The province is also introducing legislation called Strengthening Accountability and Student Supports Act, 2024 that would, if passed, support student mental health, support safe and inclusive campuses and allow for increased transparency of fees.

Fairley says the tuition freeze has a big difference between college and university.

"We know that our community of Windsor-Essex looks to us to fill the skills gap that we have with skilled trades, and technology, and construction, and nursing, and early childhood education, a lot of people come to us for the answers for this. So, we want to wait for the numbers to make sure that we are still a viable choice for people."

He adds in terms of the Sustainability Fund, the college already sets money aside.

"We've used that money for scholarships, and other things that we've never had the chance to pay for. When you look at what the college does, and how we've grown, and what we've been able to offer, I think with money that we've received and have used budgets for, we haven't used it all up, we're not out of money, but there is still a machine that needs to be run."

He says St. Clair currently offers a lot of mental health supports that were asked for by students.

"Our partnership with Canadian Mental Health locally, it is a big part of our day-to-day. And we got through it through COVID, we have as a budget, and a department that works and meets the students where they're at, so we're confident that anything that they [the government] can give us in funding, and other grants, we certainly do use."

Fairley says they will have to wait and see just how much St. Clair College actually receives through the funding.

