St. Clair College Program Launches Love for India Fundraiser

St. Clair College's Event Management Program is ready to spread some Love for India.

The region has been hit hard by COVID-19 variants this year, and a virtual fundraiser on July 19 will help raise money to help them fight the virus.

Event captain Michelle Bitzer says St. Clair College has a large international student population from India.

"We just thought it was a great opportunity to have Canada and India come together to support each other through COVID-19," says Bitzer.

She says the fundraising goal has been set at $5,000.

"So that we can purchase some PPE, oxygen tanks and whatever essential items they need just to help out," she says.

Bitzer adds Tecumseh's India47 Restaurant has committed to donating 15 per cent of every meal purchase on July 19 to the fundraiser.

"So far with our sponsors and our entertainment we've gotten a lot of good feedback from everybody," says Bitzer. "Everybody thinks it's a good idea and they're willing to help us out."

Tickets for the Love for India virtual event are $15.

The concert featuring Indian and Western musicians runs from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on July 19.