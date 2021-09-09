St. Clair College projecting record enrollment

Record enrollment is being projected at St. Clair College.

President Patti France projects a total enrollment of just over 14,000 students, which includes the Toronto campus.

France says that's a year-over-year increase of around 560 students.

The college is also projecting to have 3,000 students enrolled at its downtown Windsor campus, a year-over-year increase of around 300 students.

France says it's exciting to have the students and faculty back on campus after almost a year-and-a-half of online and hybrid learning....

"It was a necessity but as educators we have always maintained that it was not ideal," France continued. "The immediate face-to-face interaction between students and teachers is so very, very important, especially given that St. Clair College is hands-on in nature."

France adds she's very happy with the enrollment figures given what's happened over the past 18 months during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vast majority of courses were delivered online or in a hybrid model and Tuesday marked the first time staff and students were on-campus since the pandemic hit in March 2020.

- with files from AM800's Rob Hindi