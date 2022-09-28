St. Clair College raises $1.1-million in support of new Acute Care hospital

After taking a hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the St. Clair College Gourmet Food and Wine Gala came back stronger than ever.

$1.1-million was raised during the 28th annual event, and the funding will support the new acute care hospital for Windsor-Essex.

Of the $1.1-million, $500,000 was pledged from the St. Clair College Alumni Association to support the future of its students and healthcare in the region.

John Fairley, Vice President College Communications & Community Relations, says during the five course meal, St. Clair also recognized the hard work of front line workers with Essex-Windsor EMS, Windsor Fire and Rescue Service and the Windsor Police Service.

He says they decided to put the gala on for another year to help out with the big project.

"We decided to raise money for state of the art equipment that's going to be needed for the new hospital and that is needed now, so with working with Windsor Regional Hospital's Foundation we put together the evening. We've been planning for about six months on this."

He says it was one of the most successful fundraising events the college has taken part in.

"The biggest donation came through the $1.1-million in contribution in pledges came from the Alumni Association of the college. And they donated $500,000 to the foundation of the hospital. It's very significant for us, it's probably one of the biggest fundraiser's in the history of the college since 1964."

Photo Credit: Courtesy of St. Clair College Website

Fairley says it was important to show all healthcare and frontline workers that St. Clair stands with them, especially after a rough two years with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We wanted to make sure that they knew, as well as the existing alumni that are there, and those that are going to school presently for those healthcare and frontline workers, that we stand with them in the past, and we stand with the future with what healthcare is going to mean in the next 10 years in this community."

Over 500 people attended the gala. It is unsure at this time how the $1.1-million will be distributed throughout the new acute care hospital.

On Tuesday, it was announced that Stantec Architecture has been selected to help design the new Windsor-Essex Acute Care Hospital project.

Construction of the $2-billion hospital at County Road 42 and the 9th Concession is expected to take four years, putting the competition date in 2031.