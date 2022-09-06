St. Clair College ready for another school year

The vice president academic and registrar at St. Clair College is looking forward to welcoming students back for the new school year.

Michael Silvaggi says classrooms will be much more normal this year than any other since the start of the pandemic.

He says the campus has been undergoing lots of construction over the summer in anticipation of the fall semester

"Our Zekelman Centre for Business and Information Technology and our student space are open. This is the second or third floor above our student centre that has allowed and created open space for students to collaborate. This is the grand opening of our facility to our students, so this is the first time that they will be able to use it," Silvaggi said.

Silvaggi says investments have been made to the robotics program.

"We have seen some increase in our local student enrolment and that's great because we've been pushing this technology and we have some exciting things happening. Of course, there is the project we are working on with Enwin in regards to electric vehicles, so we are constantly looking over different opportunities."

He says St. Clair will be welcoming international students in similar numbers to what they're used to.

"We are going to see some international students in similar numbers to what they are in the past," he continued. "In Windsor-Chatham, we are fully expecting to have around 10,000 students both domestic and international students, and we expect around 3000 to 3500 international students."

Recently the college introduced a new expanded student centre and opened the Zekelman Centre of Business and Information Technology.