St. Clair College Releases COVID-19 Vaccination Policy

St. Clair College will not mandate COVID-19 vaccinations for on-campus teaching and learning but it's a different story for anyone living in residence or wanting to take part in varsity sports.

A statement posted on the college website says "St. Clair College will follow government guidance related to COVID-19 safety protocols and measures. We will not mandate vaccinations for on-campus teaching and learning activities unless directed by appropriate government agencies, however, St. Clair College encourages all students to receive their COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they are eligible."

The college is requiring all students living in residence to have received at least a first dose of a Health Canada or World Health Organization approved COVID-19 vaccine prior to moving in, with proof of vaccination required. Those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons or other grounds can request an accommodation.

St. Clair College spokesperson, John Fairley says the college has already been in contact with students who choose to live in residence.

"We start school on September 7 so everyone has now been notified and talked to," says Fairley. "This is the first time we're making it public but again those conversations have started that something was going to happen and this is where we're at."

The college also has a vaccination policy for Varsity Athletics. It requires student varsity athletes and associated staff to be vaccinated in order to participate in varsity athletic activities. Those who cannot get vaccinated for medical reasons or other grounds protected by the Ontario Human Rights Code can request an accommodation.

Fairley says it's a choice to play varsity sports and the college is requiring all student athletes to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

"It's easy to understand with varsity athletes, I mean they're close proximity, long bus rides, they're playing across the province, playing other sports teams and playing the game of sports where the contract is," says Fairley. "So we feel that following the other colleges and universities that have come up with this, we're comfortable with where we're at."

He says the St. Clair reviewed other plans from other colleges and universities and adds St. Clair's plan was been approved by the local health units in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent.

There are roughly 400 students who live in residence.

- with files from AM800's Rusty Thomson & Rob Hindi