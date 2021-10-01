St. Clair College reports increased enrollment for Fall semester

An increase in enrollment has been announced at St. Clair College.

Officials say 14,034 full-time students have enrolled for the 2021 Fall semester, 149 more students compared to fall 2020.

The college says there are 7,017 domestic students and 3,993 international students enrolled at campuses in Windsor and Chatham.

There are another 3,024 students enrolled at the Toronto region Ace Acumen Academy campuses.

The college says there was a slight increase of students attending the downtown campus while the main campus in south Windsor and the Chatham campus saw small decreases.

College president Patti France says "she is relieved the pandemic has not adversely affected the pursuit of post-secondary education for thousands of students at St. Clair College."

France adds, "based on current vaccination rates, the expectation by mid-October is that approximately 94 percent of the school’s population – staff and students – will be fully vaccinated."