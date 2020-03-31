St. Clair College Respiratory Therapy Students Called to Action

St. Clair College respiratory therapy students will be hitting the frontline sooner than expected.

In an effort to boost resources in the fight against COVID-19, third year students can receive their licence early from the College of Respiratory Therapists of Ontario.

Sarah Khan is one of 13 St. Clair students eligible for the program.

She says it's a great opportunity for some real world experience.

"We're actually getting put into the frontline of the hospital and assisting the respiratory therapists that are already there just as extra assistance," she says. "We're putting our skills to use right now. We're helping the community by getting in the pandemic and doing the best we can."

Khan says they've already visited the hospital to receive their assignments.

"We were at the hospital, signing up, learning our new duties, how to protect ourselves at the frontlines, what we can do, what we cannot do and just extra precautions we must take," she says.

Khan says she and her classmates are honoured to help the community at such an important time.

"I'm pleased that I'm able to serve my community right now. They need respiratory therapists and I'm getting put there. My skills will be put to use and I feel more than qualified doing so," she adds.

There is currently a shortage of respiratory therapists across the province.

The students will still need to complete online classes and exams to officially graduate from the program.

With files from Rob Hindi and Teresinha Medeiros