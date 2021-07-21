St Clair College Resuming In-Person Learning

St. Clair College will be offering in-person classes at the beginning of the fall semester on September 7.

College President Patti France announced the resumption of in-person instruction for the first time since March 2020 via and email to students and staff saying, “During that past almost-year-and-a-half, we did what we had to do. Now, we can joyfully return to doing what we want to do: namely, to teach and provide a host of services to students in face-to-face fashion, coupled with celebrating a social atmosphere of fun and friendship in the College’s non-academic activities.”

France also noted that the 2020-21 school year's “hybrid” model of online lectures and on-campus attendance for essential labs, workshops and clinics set a record enrolment level.

That being said, France says "That format certainly wasn’t the preference among either students or the College itself, because the face-to-face interaction between teacher-and-student and student-and-student is truly the ideal version of the St. Clair Experience."

St. Clair’s decision abides by the announcement by the Ministry of Colleges and Universities on July 19, allowing post-secondary institutions to re-open fully if they abide by the COVID-19 controls recommended by federal, provincial and regional health authorities.

Many of the safety protocols will remain in place when in-person classes resume, such as mandatory masks indoors as well as physical distancing.