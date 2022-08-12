St. Clair College Saints Football open the 2022 season at home

The newly branded St. Clair College Saints Football team begins its 2022 season at home Saturday night against the Quinte Skyhawks.

St. Clair was undefeated last season before falling in the Ontario final but have a reloaded roster of talent looking to chase the provincial title.

Many players are returning for the season this year, including Dante Lewis of Windsor who was named the league's Return Specialist of the Year, Jared Hayes-Williams of Windsor, two-time Ontario All-Star selection Corey Levesque from Tecumseh, as well as 2021 OFC All-Stars in Linebacker Josh Allen of LaSalle and defensive back Billy Patterson Jr. from Windsor.

This year will also see new players who have travelled to Windsor to play from the United Kingdom, and individuals from around the United States.

Ted Beale, Athletic Coordinator at St. Clair College, says the excitement is in the air for the opening game to take place on home turf.

He says the roster will see some new talent for this season.

"Coaches are really excited about the program this year. They've reloaded a ton of new talent, I would say 60 percent, 75 percent, possibly, of the roster is brand new, but very talented. They come from all corners of the globe, and they're really excited about the prospect of what they can have looking forward to the season."

He says there will be a nice surprise for the first 250 people who arrive for the game.

"The Saints Student Athletic Association which obviously is a great supporter of our athletic programs at St. Clair College is donating 250 t-shirts for Saint Clair Football, to the first few fans that show up at the facility on Saturday night. So we look forward to that, and it's a nice gift to give back to our fans."

Beale adds that everyone is feeling stress-free for not having to implement COVID-19 restrictions like they did last season.

"From an organizing standpoint we're quite happy with the ability not to have to add that extended pressure on everyone as they show up about all the different protocols they had to follow. So, we're looking forward to that and certainly glad to see a good group of fans come out and support the football program."

Admission for Saint students as well as children under five are free, children aged five to 12 and seniors is $5, general admission is $15 a person, and season tickets are available for $45.

Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at the SportsPark's Acumen Stadium.