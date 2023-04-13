St. Clair College to conduct final emergency 'active attacker' scenario

St. Clair College will be conducting another emergency communication scenario today.

This is the college's third and final scenario on an active attacker for students and staff at the Chatham campus today at 2:15 p.m.

This is the final scenario, as the downtown campus and the south campus already went through the situation.

This exercise scenario has already been communicated to all students and staff and neighbouring schools, senior living residences and churches.

College staff and student leaders have been reminding students to download the Alertus emergency communication app to their phones.

During the scenario, there will be test messaging on the Alertus app, computer screens, and classroom discussions.

All students in classes and staff in their offices will watch an active attacker video, as well as receive Emergency Preparedness brochures.

St. Clair would like to remind the public that this is a communication exercise only, no one is expected to run, hide or fight during the exercise and a pre-message will be sent out five minutes prior to the exercise.

The College has been working with Chatham Kent Police in preparation for this communication exercise.