St. Clair College to host CCAA Men's Soccer Nationals in 2023

St. Clair College will be hosting an exciting event next year.

The Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association Men's Soccer National Championship will be hosted by St. Clair in 2023.

All student athlete matches will take place at the newly built Acumen Stadium, a $26 million facility which opened in 2021. A unique feature to the new facility is a million-dollar professional digital scoreboard.

The tournament will feature eight teams from across Canada: conference champions from the Pacific Western Athletic Association, Alberta Colleges Athletic Conference, Manitoba Colleges Athletic Conference, Ontario Colleges Athletic Association, Quebec Student Sports Federation and Atlantic Collegiate Athletic Association as well as a wildcard team and the host Saints.

St. Clair is still searching for its first ever CCAA medal in Men's Soccer, and the OCAA as a conference has claimed eight of the last nine CCAA crowns in the sport. In 2021-22 the St. Clair men qualified and hosted the OCAA Final Four Championship finishing in fourth place in Ontario.

The OCAA institution will host the event from November 8-11, 2023.