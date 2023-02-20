St. Clair College to host high school Rocket League Provincial Championships

St. Clair College has been selected to host the first in person Ontario Federation of School Esports Associations Provincial Rocket League High School Championships.

Rocket League is a game played across numerous consoles, including PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch, and is a vehicular soccer video game.

The championships will take place on May 13 and will be held in St. Clair Esports Nexus, home of the Saints Varsity Esports teams, which recently opened in August 2022.

The tournament games will be held on the HyperX Competition Stage and will be viewed by the live audience, as well as being streamed on the Saints Twitch channel.

Shaun Byrne, Esports Professor, Coordinator and Director at St. Clair College says St. Clair students will be running the event.

"A lot of our students in the Esports Administration program will be running the show. So, when it comes to running tournament brackets, running the broadcasting, a lot of the marketing, all of that kind of stuff is all done by St. Clair College students learning the skills in class and being able to apply it."

He says he's excited to see how many high schools take part, especially locally.

"We're really unsure of what things are going to look like in terms of the in-person crowd, but what I'm really excited for is to see how many local high schools and local high school teachers we can see to come out and start to learn about Esports. I think it's only a matter of time before every local high school has teams at their schools, the same way that we see basketball teams and volleyball teams."

Byrne adds that local high schools are starting to show interest in Esports.

"Some Rocket League teams from St. Anne's, they actually won one of the North American tournaments recently. They're one of the local schools that have really been pushing Esports on campus. A couple of years ago we had a program at Essex High School as well. I've heard interest from a ton. I was actually just at Vincent Massey presenting to about 400 students in the cafeteria and a lot of them we're extremely interested in Esports."

He says there has been a huge shift in what the younger generation is interested in.

"When I ask in the class how many of you are watching football, basketball, on TV the answer is almost unanimously zero at this point. The numbers are dwindling less and less and that's because interests are shifting with the younger demographics. And so, the Esports program really just appeals to that shift in demographic."

Registration for the Spring season opens February 21 and closes March 15. The season runs from March 22 to April 26 and will culminate with the in-person finals at St. Clair College in May.

Those looking for more information on joining can visit the Ontario Federation of School Esports Associations website.