St. Clair College to host virtual open house

For the second year in a row, St. Clair College will be holding its fall open house virtually.

College spokesperson John Fairley says the virtual open house will include live chats and guided tours.

He says participates can also learn about different programs, scholarships and bursaries.

Fairley says it's a chance for participates to see what St. Clair College has to offer.

"People that sign up and register are able to have live chats with the chairs of all the different schools that we have, all the program chairs," Fairley continued. "We've got virtual tours that people can click on and see our facilities in our Windsor and Chatham campus."

He says participants will learn more the college during the virtual open house.

"It kind of gives them a taste of a whole bunch of things over three hours, of what they want to see, who they want to talk to, what programs and then inviting them in for live tours, private tours. It's a great day to again to taste the buffet of what St. Clair College is all about."

Fairley says participants will see what's involved when registering for 2022.

"They're able to virtually get answers, get quick answers, found out a little bit more and start putting it together of what's needed from them and what's the expectations for going into a program," Fairley said.

The virtual open house takes place this Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Interested participates must register in advance, and can do so here.