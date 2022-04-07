St. Clair College to use $440,000 grant to support Industry 4.0 research

St. Clair College in Windsor has received a $440,000 grant to support research projects to help local companies develop ways to move from traditional production processes to advanced technology.

The grant from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) is to support what's described as the Fourth Industrial Revolution or Industry 4.0.

St. Clair College will work with various manufacturers in Windsor-Essex to help adopt technology while integrating 4.0 solutions into manufacturing products and production processes to compete globally.

Peter Wawrow, Director of Applied Research and Development, says iIdeally they work with the tool and mold shops and looking at advancing their technology levels.

"So that's really our first target. We've worked with a lot of tool and mold shops in the past, so we would definitely work with them first to see how we could develop their technologies," he says.

Wawrow says they can look different technologies, aimed at supporting and stimulate innovation.

"Industry 4.0 is really taking the technologies out there such as robotics and automation, and basically enhancing it or connecting it to other types of technologies," he says.

Wawrow says all sectors are looking at is how they can save jobs and keep advancing jobs in the North American economy.

"Basically our advantage is the technology levels. We're a high cost country, so how do we advance our technologies so we can maintain and continue those jobs staying here," he adds.

Over the years, St. Clair has been awarded 13 grants related to Industry 4.0 projects, with 28 industry partners, providing 72 students with practical Industry 4.0 skills, and engaged 32 faculty and adjunct researchers.