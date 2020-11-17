St. Clair College Unveils $26-million Sports Park

St. Clair College has officially unveiled its $26-million Sports Park.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday at the South Windsor Campus.

The park features a soccer/football field, a ladies softball diamond along with an indoor tennis centre and a sand volleyball complex.

It also includes various social settings for students.

Matthew Montaleone is a Saints varsity soccer player and says he can't wait to play at the stadium.

"Right when I got here and I started playing, they said this field is coming and every year it just got pushed back, pushed back so now that we're actually here, we're standing here, we get to practice on it, it's just so exciting," says Montaleone. "We've been waiting for it for so long."

St. Clair Colleges indoor tennis centre includes four courts, November 17, 2020 (Photo by AM800's Rob Hindi)

Cassie Nicholas is a striker with the Saints women's soccer team and says it's nice to finally have a home field.

"Being home for once, it's so nice not having to drive out to Amherstburg to play," says Nicholas. "The experience is unexplainable especially when we haven't had our own home field for so long so there's no other words to describe it, honestly."

The college says the Sports Park is 95 per cent completed with crews working on some finishing touches.