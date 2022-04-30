St. Clair college welcomes community for in-person open house

St Clair College is preparing to welcome back prospective students.

The college is holding its first non-virtual open house in two years today. College administrators say they’re thrilled to announce the return to normal.

The opportunity for students to visit campus in-person is one that hasn’t been available since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. It’ll provide a more immersive experience, where students can meet faculty face-to-face, and see school facilities in real life.

Vice President of College Communications John Fairley says it’s been a challenge to run open houses virtually.

“It’s been very difficult trying to communicate and have people kind of engage with our faculty, engage with our staff, find out about financial planning, financial aid, student services, all over the phone or e-mails,” said Fairley.

Fairley adds, this is a perfect chance for people to see more of St. Clair.

“Downtown Windsor, with our Mediaplex, our Zekelman school, and our centre for the arts. There’s so much to walk around, and some people haven’t even done that and seen the campus down there.”

Fairley says they’re looking forward to seeing locals, and people from out-of-area alike.

“We’re just happy to be back, and encourage all those in Windsor-Essex and Chatham-Kent that have questions; come meet the people that are doing the teaching, come get the answers if you don’t want to wait. So much staff, student, faculty will be here.” he said.

The open house will run today from 10AM to 1PM. It includes a promotion for over $10,000 in scholarships for people who come in, and people who register on the spot.

