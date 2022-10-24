St. Clair College wins three provincial championships in the same day

St. Clair College Athletics made school history over the weekend, winning three provincial championships in one day for the first time.

The Saints started their day off Saturday, with the Women's Softball team winning the OCAA Gold medal beating Durham College 4-0 and hosting a perfect season.

St. Clair's men's baseball team then went on to win their 7th gold medal in nine years by defeating Humber College 10-4 at home.

St. Clair would later win their first Ontario Football conference title after having an undefeated season and beating the London Beefeaters 38-7 at the Acumen Stadium.

Vice president of Student Services at St. Clair College Ron Seguin says there was one word to describe how the weekend went.

"Rewarding is the word I would use, lots of long hours, hard work, great recruitment by our coaches and great support from our schools, so it's extremely rewarding."

Seguin says the students are proud of their accomplishments.

"They feel part of Saints Nation and a part of a successful program, there's great collegiality. Winning is special, it creates great feelings and what a day it was for us."

He says the college has had significant growth in its athletic programs over the years.

"We are at record levels of varsity athletes, we have just over 280 varsity athletes this year. The coaching staff are larger and more assisting than ever before. The campus is sprawling with sports and recreation facilities that not only help our college athletes but the college population at large."

Photo courtesy of St. Clair College

The Saints football team will be making history once more next weekend, against the number 1 ranked Okanagan Sun as they play the first-ever national semi-final on the college's campus.