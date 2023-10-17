St. Clair College women's and men's golf teams take part in CCAA Golf National Championships

St. Clair College's golf teams are heading to the 2023 CCAA Golf National Championships.

The St. Clair women's and men's golf teams are in Quebec City this week to take part in the event.

The practice round took place on Monday, with the first of four rounds starting today at Club de Golf Lorette.

This will be the first time that the St. Clair men's team has competed at Nationals since 2009 when St. Clair hosted at Ambassador Golf Club.

The men are coming off winning an OCAA Bronze medal; their first OCAA Division 1 team medal since 2007.

There are 11 teams competing from across Canada.

The women's team has had several appearances at Nationals in recent years.

The Saints golf team is ranked 5th in Canada heading into the Championships.

More information on Championship pairings, tee times, results and live on course scoring can be found by clicking here.