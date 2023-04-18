St. Clair College women's softball head coach named OCAA 'Coach of the Year'

The head coach for St. Clair College's women's softball team has received an award for his success.

Doug Wiseman has been named the inaugural Ontario Colleges Athletic Association (OCAA) 'Coach of the Year'.

The OCAA is presenting this award for the first time in its existence and Wiseman overcame nominees from across all sports in the association.

Wiseman led the Saints to a historic undefeated season in the fall of 2022, capped by St. Clair's fifth OCAA championship in program history, and the first since 2014.

The last OCAA women's softball team to go undefeated was in 2011 but none have reached the milestone of a 24-0 record.

The Saints only allowed 20 total runs against which averaged out to less than one per game but also broke three OCAA team regular season records including most RBI in a season with 253, most hits in a season at 318, and most runs in a season with 277.

Wiseman will be honoured at the tenth OCAA Hall of Fame ceremony which is being hosted by St. Clair College at their Centre for the Arts campus in downtown Windsor on May 1.