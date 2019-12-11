St. Clair College Works on Ending PSW Shortage



St. Clair College is making a push for more personal support workers.

A Canada-wide shortage of PSW's has been reported over the past few years as the nation's population ages.

St. Clair is hoping to change that by holding information sessions in Chatham and Windsor in the hopes of adding more students.

Program Co-ordinator Beth Szabo Verzoc says PSW's help people with disabilities, the elderly and the ill with everyday tasks to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

"There's more elderly now that we're caring for in home as well as in long-term care placement, but there's just a lack of caregivers with PSW's being one of those," she says.

Szabo Verzoc admits it is demanding work.

She says 50 students have enrolled to start the two semester program in the New Year, but the college is willing to expand intake to meet demand.

"We are certainly prepared to increase class sizes if we need to and try to have more people come into the program to meet that need in our community," added Szabo Verzoc.

Szabo Verzoc tells AM800 News, most graduates have several job offers before they even finish the program.

"We have wonderful support for clinical placements at our community partners, whether that's in retirement homes, nursing homes or any community living type of placements as well," she says.

The Ontario Health Coalition released a report on Monday, December 9th indicating there is a 'crisis shortage' of PSWs in Ontario's Long-Term Care Homes.