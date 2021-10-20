St. Clair football player facing firearms charges

A St. Clair College football player is in hot water following in incident at a game on the road.

The Fratmen were in Brantford to take on the Hamilton Hurricanes on Sunday.

Acccording to a release from the Brantford Police Service, officers were called to the game at North Park Sports Complex after a restricted firearm was located in the personal property of a player.

Police say a firearm and a magazine were seized and officers observed the serial number of the firearm had been tampered with.

As a result, 23-year-old Branden McCraney of Windsor is facing a long list of charges including unauthorized possession of firearm, carrying a weapon while attending public meeting and tampering with a serial number.

McCraney was also charged with aggravated assault and possession of a dangerous weapon in 2019 following a stabbing on New Year's Eve in downtown Windsor.