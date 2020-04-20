St Clair Improves Volleyball Squad

St. Clair College men's volleyball program has added three more top recruits for the 2020-21 season. Joining the program are Nick Kwiatkowski, Jonah Certossi and Jacob Derksen.



Kwiatkowski is from from Essex District High School. The 6'2 setter is also a member of Sky Volley.



Second year head coach Shawn Reaume is excited to have Kwiatkowski join the team. "Nick has developed into a strong setter, showing that he can lead a team to OFSSAA more than once and also compete with the top club teams in Ontario. His experience in running a high level offense will translate positively and immediately for us."



Certossi attended Belle River District High School and was named a 1st Team All-City All Star. Jonah is a 6'6 middle who also plays for Sky Volley where he has earned five OVA gold medals.



Derksen is from Essex District High School where he was named MVP of the senior boys team in 2019. Derksen is 6'1 and can both set or play outside hitter.



Coach Reaume is looking forward to adding Derksen's versatility to the program. "Jacob is an impact player in multiple positions, bringing with him a high level of physicality and volleyball IQ. His time spent in the provincial program, competing in OFSSAA twice, and regularly playing against the top clubs teams in the province have made high skilled and high pressure situations the norm."



St. Clair finished the 2019-20 regular season with a record of 8-10 in the OCAA West Division ending up in 6th place. The Saints almost pulled off a huge upset in their crossover playoff match falling to the eventual bronze medal winning Georgian Grizzlies by a score of 3-2 dropping the 5th set 15-13. The Saints were ranked as high as 9th in the OCAA during the season.



with files from Jay Shewfelt St. Clair College

with files from Jay Shewfelt St. Clair College