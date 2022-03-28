St. Clair Men’s Basketball wins first National Medal

The St. Clair College Saints men's basketball team is bringing home the silver medal from the Canadian championship.

The Saints fell short of a Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association title after a hard fought 101-94 loss to host Humber College Sunday night in the gold medal game in Etobicoke.

It's the first ever national medal in men's hoops for the college.

St. Clair's David Gomez Jr. (Pontiac, MI) almost single handedly willed his team to the win scoring a game high 37 points and was an easy Player of the Game selection as he added 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

For his efforts Gomez Jr. was named to the Championship All-Star team along with teammate Chad Vincent-Simon (Scarborough, ON) who scored 18 points to go with 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the final.

Jalen Harmon (Ypsilanti, MI) was the only other Saint to reach double figures after recording 15 points and added 3 rebounds.