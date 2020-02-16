St. Clair Men Upset Nationally Ranked Sheridan

The St. Clair College men's basketball team upset nationally ranked #15 Sheridan College 110-96 Saturday night.

The Saints are now 13 and 4 on the season and are making a run at the West Division regular season title.

They're currently tied for the second spot with three games remaining in the regular season.

St. Clair hasn't beaten Sheridan since 2008.

On the women's side, the Saints moved their OCAA West Division record to 12-3 with a 73-60 victory over Sheridan.

The team sits third in the standings.