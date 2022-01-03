St. Clair president proud of college's accomplishments in 2021

Looking back at 2021, the president of St. Clair College says she's grateful for all the hard work her staff has done as COVID-19 continues to challenge the education sector.

Patti France says, thanks to a successful vaccine roll out, St. Clair was one of the only post-secondary institutions in the province to offer in-person classes for the fall semester.

She says keeping the college open was a team effort.

"So very thankful for the efforts of our staff and our students and following the safety protocols that were in place throughout the fall semester, and they truly went above and beyond the call of duty," she continued. "These efforts allowed us to successfully complete the semester on campus."

France says enrollment was at an all-time high despite the pandemic.

"We had record enrollment, not by much, but we did. We have over 14,000 students, including the students in our Toronto campus, and we're looking forward to continuing that enrollment trend in January."

France says the pandemic didn't hold the college back in 2021 as it opened several new facilities such as the Sports Park and a new residence for students.

The coming year will see the completion of more projects including a state-of-the-art E-sports arena, the Zekelman Centre of Business and Information Technology and the transformation of the college's Cabana Rd. entrance.