St. Clair President 'thrilled' the college will receive surplus ambulances

The President of St. Clair College is thrilled that the school will be receiving surplus ambulances from Essex-Windsor EMS.

Dr. Patti France says the college will receive one ambulance in 2023, and another in 2024, which will help further education in the Paramedic Program.

It was approved on Wednesday evening at County Council for Essex-Windsor EMS to donate two of their surplus ambulances to the school.

This is not the first time that ambulances have been donated to St. Clair, and in 2018 and 2019 the donated ambulances allowed the college to modify the program curriculum during the COVID-19 pandemic to be part of one of the only colleges to have graduated paramedic students on time in the Province of Ontario.

France says she feels so fortunate to have such a wonderful relationship with Essex-Windsor EMS.

"They have always been there for us. It really makes the program far better, and the experience for our students. So, we are just thrilled, we know we're getting one in 2023 and in 2024, and this isn't the first time that they've demonstrated generosity and commitment to St. Clair College."

She says without the ambulance donations 2018 and 2019, the students wouldn't have graduated.

"Basically, we created a mini trauma centre here on campus, and they had all of their staff participating and really making sure that our students didn't miss a beat and could graduate when they needed to."

She says this upcoming year there is an increase in student intake, which will help with EMS shortages in the community.

"We appreciate and understand that there's a demand in our community, so we will also be leveraging the additional ambulances to allow for that additional section, so we'll be leveraging it for that. We're really hoping that there's more of a work force here that EMS can draw on."

St. Clair College paramedic graduates are the majority of new employees during recruitment cycles for Essex-Windsor EMS.

France says the September Paramedic Program is already full as the demand and interest for those in the community to become a paramedic grows more and more.

She says she's so thankful to Essex-Windsor EMS Chief, Bruce Krauter, and County Council for making this donation happen.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi