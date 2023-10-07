St. Clair Saints golf coach names OCAA 'Golf Coach of the Year'

One coach at St. Clair College has been recognized.

Kevin Corriveau of the St. Clair Saints is the 2023 Ontario Colleges Athletic Association Golf Coach of the Year.

Corriveau led the Saints men's team to a bronze medal and the women's team to second place at the recent OCAA championships.

For the men, it marked a first OCAA Division I team medal since 2007.

All five St. Clair men's golfers placed in the Top 25 at the tournament and one woman finished fourth in the women's competition, earning All-Ontario status.

Corriveau is a full-time faculty member at St. Clair College in the Sport and Recreation Management program. He also volunteers as an Academic Advisor for all St. Clair varsity athletes.

Corriveau, who is OCAA's nominee for national golf coach of the year, will now lead the Saints into the 2023 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Golf National Championships.

The event takes place at the Lorette Golf Club in Quebec City from October 16 to October 20.

