St. Clair Saints men's basketball team advances after 108-93 victory over St. Mary's


The St. Clair Saints men's basketball team is one step closer to bringing home gold.

The Saints defeated the St. Mary's Lightning in Match 1 of the 2023 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Men's Basketball National Championship in Calgary, Alberta.

The Lightning were up on the Saints in the first quarter 27-22. 

By half-time, the teams were tied 50-50.

In the third, the Saints started to pull away and ended the quarter 84-66.

In the final quarter, St. Clair was able to keep their lead and defeated St. Mary's 108-93.

Chad Vincent-Simon was named the Saints Player of the Game by 4imprint. 

He posted 12 rebounds and 28 points to help lead his team to victory.

The Saints haven't lost a game since January, and the streak continued Thursday afternoon. 

St. Clair will now move on to play in the semi-finals. 
 

