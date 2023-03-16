St. Clair Saints men's basketball team advances after 108-93 victory over St. Mary's
The St. Clair Saints men's basketball team is one step closer to bringing home gold.
The Saints defeated the St. Mary's Lightning in Match 1 of the 2023 Canadian Collegiate Athletic Association (CCAA) Men's Basketball National Championship in Calgary, Alberta.
The Lightning were up on the Saints in the first quarter 27-22.
By half-time, the teams were tied 50-50.
In the third, the Saints started to pull away and ended the quarter 84-66.
In the final quarter, St. Clair was able to keep their lead and defeated St. Mary's 108-93.
Chad Vincent-Simon was named the Saints Player of the Game by 4imprint.
He posted 12 rebounds and 28 points to help lead his team to victory.
The Saints haven't lost a game since January, and the streak continued Thursday afternoon.
St. Clair will now move on to play in the semi-finals.