St. Clair Saints to award top athletes during their 54th 'Athletic Awards Banquet'

The St. Clair Saints will look to award their top athletes.

The Saints will host the 54th Annual Athletic Awards Banquet where plenty of hardware will be distributed as the Saints earned eight championships which included eleven medals at the provincial or national level.

The St. Clair Golf Women's team won a Silver Medal.

The Women's Softball team hosted the Canadian Collegiate Softball Association National Championship for the first time at the campus SportsPark where they came in first, and later won the OCAA Provincial Gold Medal.

The Men's Baseball team captured their seventh provincial Gold Medal in just nine OCAA seasons.

Cross Country continued their medal streak as the Men's team raced to a provincial title, while the Women's team finished with a silver medal.

Saints Football hosted their second consecutive OFC Championship game and claimed victory of the provincial crown.

It was a historic season for the Men's Basketball team who won their first outright OCAA Championship Gold Medal in early March on their homecourt. The Saints later finished in fourth-place at the CCAA National Championship.

And the Men's Cricket team contributed to the winning culture securing an Ontario Collegiate Recreation REC-CUP Gold Medal.

The event will be held on April 13 at the St. Clair Centre for the Arts campus in downtown Windsor.