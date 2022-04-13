St. Clair students organize charity drive for local organization

A new initiative to help people experiencing homelessness is cropping up in Windsor-Essex.

Students from St. Clair College’s Event Management program will be running a donation drive to collect personal care and cleaning products for the Windsor Residence for Young Men; an organization that supports young men as they leave homelessness.

The students, who call themselves “Spread Smiles”, are collaborating with Professor Melissa Kakuk of the Community and Justice Services program at St. Clair College, and Windsor Christian Fellowship Church to make it happen.

Event organizer Mayank Saxena said any and all help is appreciated to help his organization reach their goal.

“We just would love if people can come by and show some love to us. We’re just doing this for all the people who are living outside there, homeless.”

He also added, any items are accepted, and they’re looking for as many cleaning supplies and hygiene products as possible.

“We want all the personal care like shampoo, detergents, body washes, hand soaps, all toiletry items. And, cleaning products,” Saxena explained.

Saxena explains why they chose to partner with the Windsor Residence for Young Men.

“This organization is helping young men who are not the culprits, they’re the victims of society," he began. "They need a second chance to get into society, and contribute to the community.”

The drive is set for April 14th from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. It’s scheduled to be held in the Windsor Christian Fellowship Church, at 4490 Seventh Concession Road.

Spread Smiles is also taking monetary donations online at their website, www.ssfundraising.ca.